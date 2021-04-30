The death toll in the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border of Kyrgyz citizens has increased to 13 people. This is reported by the edition 24.kg, citing the Ministry of Health and Social Development.

According to the latest data, 121 people were injured. It is noted that 25 victims were taken by special plane from Batken to Bishkek, they were hospitalized in medical institutions.

Earlier it was announced about 124 wounded and three dead.

On April 29, an armed clash began between the military of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on the border of the republics. It was preceded by a conflict that occurred between local residents in the area of ​​the Golovnoy water distribution point, the ownership of which is disputed by the parties. The border service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security accused Tajikistan of provoking the conflict.

Later on Thursday, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were able to agree on a ceasefire from 17:00 Moscow time. The parties committed themselves to withdrawing forces to the places of their former deployment.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has launched a pre-trial investigation into clashes with shooting on the border with Tajikistan. The ministry noted that the actions of Tajikistan indicate a planned provocation and aggression against the sovereignty and integrity of Kyrgyzstan.

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said that Moscow is studying the situation on the border of these republics.

The UN said it was watching the situation on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with concern and would welcome a ceasefire in the escalation zone.