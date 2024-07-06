Three people injured in explosion at pumping station in Volgograd

Three people were injured in an explosion at a pumping station in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd, the United Telegram– channel of resource supplying companies LLC “Water Supply Concessions” and LLC “Heat Supply Concessions”.

According to the channel, as a result of the explosion at the pumping station KNS-4, the supporting structures of the station collapsed. In addition, the equipment was damaged. At the time of the emergency, there were eight people at the station. At the moment, three victims are known. The causes of the incident are being established, however, experts rule out external influence.

Eyewitnesses told journalists about the explosion. According to them, the emergency occurred near house No. 12 on Izobilnaya Street.