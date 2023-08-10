Prosecutor General’s Office of Ecuador: nine people were injured during a rally

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ecuador reported that nine people, including two policemen and a candidate for membership in the national assembly of the country, were injured during the rally. Earlier it was reported that presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed on it, the agency’s Twitter account said.

“So far, nine people have been reported injured, including an assembly candidate and two police officers,” the official statement said.

Earlier, the local Prosecutor General’s Office clarified that Fernando Villavicencio, a suspect in the murder, died from gunshot wounds.

On August 9, Ecuador’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections was assassinated after a campaign meeting. The politician died from three shots to the head. Eight other people were also injured in the incident. Later, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the murder of Fernando Villavicencio. He also announced the beginning of the security cabinet meeting in the near future.

The politician added that organized crime in the country has gone too far, but the perpetrators will feel the full burden of punishment in accordance with the law.