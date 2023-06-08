The number of hospitalized after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station increased to 60

The number of residents of the Kherson region hospitalized after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) has increased dramatically and has reached 60 people. This was announced by the vice-governor of the region Tatyana Kuzmich in broadcast TV channel “Russia 24”.

According to her, among the victims there are many people with limited mobility.