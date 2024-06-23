TASS: the number of victims among Russian pilgrims in Mecca has increased to seven

The number of Russian pilgrims who became victims due to the heat and crush in Saudi Arabia has increased to seven. This is reported by TASS with reference to a representative of the Russian Consulate General in Jeddah.

The tragedy occurred with two men and five women, the agency’s interlocutor specified.

Earlier it was reported that Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered the deprivation of licenses of 16 tourism companies. It is clarified that the increase in victims of unregistered pilgrims from Egypt occurred due to the fact that travel companies organized pilgrimage programs using personal visit visas that do not allow holders to enter Mecca.

According to the French agency AFP, more than a thousand pilgrims who went to the holy city of Mecca have already become victims of the stampede and extreme heat that has established itself in Saudi Arabia.