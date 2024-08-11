The number of victims after the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on a house in Kursk has grown to 15 people

The number of people injured as a result of the fall of debris from a missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on an apartment building in Kursk has increased to 15 people. This was reported in its Telegram-channel, the acting head of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, reported.

“I gave instructions to prepare documents as quickly as possible and provide assistance to the residents of the building whose property was damaged,” he said.