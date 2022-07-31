Appleinsider: The number of users of paid services Apple has reached a record 816 million

More than 800 million people have signed up for Apple’s various digital services. About it informs Appleinsider edition.

The statistics were disclosed during Apple’s report on the results of the second quarter. The head of the corporation, Tim Cook, said that the number of service users has reached a record 816 million. According to Cook, these include consumers of Apple products who have subscribed to at least one paid service.

Paid Apple services include iCloud cloud storage, Apple Music streaming service, Apple TV+ online cinema, and various paid apps in the App Store.

According to journalists, Apple is gradually increasing its profits from services – the company earned $ 19.8 billion in the quarter. A year ago, subscriptions brought the corporation about $17 billion. In January 2022, the company’s chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, said that about 785 million consumers were subscribed to various Apple services.

In early April, Apple began testing a new type of service subscription that allows you to quietly increase the cost of services. TechCrunch journalists drew attention to the indignation of users of the company’s digital products.