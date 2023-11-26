Quite interesting games have been released last month and they are already shaping up to be the best of the year, since we have Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Sonic Superstarsand clearly the horror experience that many consider to be the definitive one of the 2023that is to say, Alan Wake 2. This new installment by Remedy Entertainment has been fairly well reviewed, but it seems that it has been a much more ephemeral experience than was really thought.

According to what has been said, this installment of horror with touches of mystery has not managed to surpass the top 150 of most active users at the same time in the month of October, so in its launch week it could have had the highest peak only to then drop significantly after fans finished it. This instantly raises the question of whether or not it is worth it for the game to have been nominated for The Game Awardsmore in the delivery of the year category.

This information from Matt Piscatella, a person well known in the industry for reporting NPD sales. Mentioning that the game did not have enough impact to keep the user hooked on this new adventure that surprises in the graphic section.

It is quite striking that in the first places are other games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which despite being poorly rated by the press, has managed to generate millions of copies sold simply out of habit with the franchise. Another one that appears among the most played is Fortnitewhich since they removed the option to build it has increased in popularity because it is somewhat easier to approach.

Editor’s note: If this turns out to be true, it is strange that it has been considered for the best games of the year, because the truth is that other better contenders have been left out of the nominees. Anyway, at least the followers liked it.