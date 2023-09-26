The US and NATO have tripled the frequency of reconnaissance flights near Crimea since the beginning of the year

The United States and its NATO allies have tripled the number of reconnaissance flights in the Crimea region since the beginning of this year. This is evidenced by data from the Flightradar24 portal, reports RIA News.

In particular, from September 18 to 24, American reconnaissance aircraft and strategic drones, as well as reconnaissance aircraft of the North Atlantic Alliance, carried out 21 flights in the peninsula area. At the same time, at the beginning of the year and in the spring, Western aviation carried out an average of one flight per day in the region. Thus, the United States and NATO have tripled the number of reconnaissance flights near Crimea.

On September 25, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems destroyed four drones in the skies over Crimea and the Black Sea.