The number of officially registered unemployed in Russia fell by 200 thousand people over the week. This brings the total number of Russians officially unemployed to 1.9 million. This was announced on Thursday, March 18, by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation Elena Mukhtiyarova.

According to her, the situation on the labor market in the country is stabilizing.

“A few words about the situation on the labor market. It, according to our estimates, is now stabilizing … If we are talking about registered unemployment, then at the moment there are 1.9 million people registered in employment centers, “he said during a discussion at the United Russia platform of the party’s bill on employment.

On March 10, the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov reported that the number of officially registered unemployed in Russia had dropped to 2.1 million.

According to the minister, positive dynamics in the labor market has been observed since October 2020 and “the result was achieved thanks to a set of measures aimed at supporting the employment market.” The unemployment rate in January this year, as Kotyakov stressed, fell to 5.8%. During the peak period, in August 2020, unemployment in the Russian Federation was 6.4%.

On February 18, Mukhtiyarova said that the situation on the labor market in Russia is steadily stabilizing, and the Ministry of Labor is expecting a further decrease in the unemployment rate.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to prepare measures to assist in the employment of the unemployed. Among the instructions were the subsidies for employers to hire citizens from among the officially registered unemployed.