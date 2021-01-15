The number of officially registered unemployed citizens in Russia over the past 3.5 months has decreased by almost one million, they write “News“.

The correspondents of the publication were informed about this at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

According to the ministry, currently 2.77 million unemployed are registered in employment centers. The maximum value for this indicator was observed at the end of September, when the number of officially unemployed reached 3.7 million.

According to experts, the number of officially unemployed citizens is decreasing against the background of the country’s gradual withdrawal from the restrictions regime. It can also be associated with the creation of new jobs.

Moreover, according to Rosstat data, the real number of unemployed in Russia is much higher. In November last year, the department counted 4.6 million citizens unregistered at labor exchanges.

Formerly the head of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin signed document storing the size of the maximum and minimum unemployment benefits for 2021.