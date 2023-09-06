The number of unaccompanied children staying in Ter Apel and in emergency shelters is increasing rapidly. There are currently more than 180 unaccompanied minors in Ter Apel and 1,844 in Dutch emergency shelters. Unicef ​​reports this on Wednesday based on new figures from the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA), the Nidos Foundation and the Ministry of Justice and Security.

There is a strong increase: on 12 June almost 1,500 unaccompanied minor refugees were still staying in the emergency shelter, at the beginning of July there were already almost 1,600. The last counts date from more than a week ago.

The government must improve reception

The increase worries UNICEF. “How well these children are guided and helped varies per location and is very unclear, which is very worrying,” said Suzanne Laszlo, Director of Unicef ​​Netherlands. “These children are extra vulnerable and immediately need good guidance and safe shelter. Due to the pressure on the asylum reception, they fall between two stools, with all possible consequences”. This while the court ruled last year that the government must improve the quality of care for children traveling alone. A total of 3,969 children are now staying in the emergency shelter – this concerns both unaccompanied and accompanied minors.

Unicef ​​writes that part of this group receives “hardly or no guidance” due to the lack of capacity at COA or at the Nidos foundation. The organization reports that all available beds for unaccompanied children have been occupied for months. “Earlier signals from Nidos to the cabinet to quickly expand capacity have come to nothing,” writes Unicef, which itself states “that in order to protect children on the run, they must be transferred to regular, safe and small-scale shelter.”

The UN children’s rights organization is now urgently calling on parliament to consider the Distribution Act, which should provide more reception locations that are also suitable for longer reception. It has been agreed in the law that a maximum of 40,000 new reception places will be created throughout the Netherlands in the coming years. UNICEF wants to prevent the subject from being declared controversial by the House of Representatives returning from recess. This would mean that a dossier may not be processed before a new cabinet has been installed.