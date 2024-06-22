NYT: tens of thousands of Ukrainians are hiding from mobilization

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are hiding from mobilization in the country because they do not want to participate in the conflict. Such a number called journalists from the American newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

According to the newspaper, the number of participants in groups on social networks where they warn about mobilization amounts to “tens of thousands” of people. One of the reasons for the reluctance of Ukrainian men to fight is that Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are sent to the front without sufficient training. In addition, military analysts argue that due to lack of training, Ukrainian soldiers are unable to hold their positions.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya said that Russian troops broke through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Toretsk region of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The parliamentarian blamed General Yuri Sodol, commander of the joint forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, for the incident.