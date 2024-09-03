TASS: Over 300 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded in attack on Poltava

More than 300 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded in the attack on the training center in Poltava, the number is said to be TASS citing a source in the military sphere.

“There were definitely foreign instructors among them,” the agency’s source noted. According to him, after the missile from the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system hit, three floors and the roof collapsed.

Earlier, the Telegram channel “Military Chronicle” stated that the Russian Armed Forces struck the enemy’s training center in Poltava just as foreign mercenaries were training there. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed major losses as a result of the attack. The politician reported that one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was also hit by the missile strike.