UFOs maintain their aura of mystery. Most are balloons, planes, drones or birds, but the latest Pentagon report sent to the United States Congress He admits that there are many unattributed and that some exhibit “unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities.” Taking into account that, in addition, there is another classified report that is kept secret, the unknowns are still there. At the same time, the official number of sightings has skyrocketed.

The first conclusion of the United States Department of Defense report is that there are more and more UFOs or, rather, more unidentified aerial phenomena (FANI), which is how they have been renamed for a broader definition. In official reports in English, the acronym UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) has displaced UFO (Unidentified Flying Objects), which, however, remains in the media and the collective imagination.

Officially, the Pentagon has raised its list of unidentified phenomena to 510. In its first preliminary report, with a cut-off date of March 5, 2021, it had cataloged 144 reports collected over 17 years. From then until last August, in just 17 months there have been 247 subsequent event reports. In addition, another 119 of previous sightings have been added to the total, but that were discovered or notified after March 5, 2021.

According to the Pentagon, the increase “is due in part to a better understanding of the potential threats that fans, either as flight safety hazards or potential adversary gathering platforms, and in part to reducing the stigma surrounding reporting.” In the past, many pilots preferred not to report sightings for fear they would be considered crazy or unbalanced.

Of those new 366 UFOs and other phenomena, “more than half had unremarkable characteristics,” according to the report. There are 195 cases that have been characterized above all as balloons (163), drones (26) and other disturbances such as birds, meteorological phenomena or airborne debris such as plastic bags (6).

There remain, however, 171 sightings whose explanation has not been attributed “Some of these fanis uncharacterized appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities and require further analysis.”

Most of the new sighting reports come from United States Navy and Air Force pilots and operators who witnessed the phenomena in the course of their operational duties and reported through official channels. According to the Pentagon, many reports lack detailed enough data to allow attribution with high certainty.

The Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act requires the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense, to submit an annual report to Congress on unidentified aerial phenomena.

There is no reference in the Pentagon report (at least in the public) to an extraterrestrial or alien origin of the phenomena, but there are suspicions of involvement of foreign governments. “Incidents continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting possible concerns about flight safety or data collection activity by adversaries,” says the report, which admits that this concentration in strategic spaces may be the result of collection bias due to the number of active aircraft and sensors. Authorities “will continue to investigate any evidence of possible involvement of foreign governments in unidentified aerial phenomenon events,” the report added.

In another section, the report indicates that these phenomena pose a danger to flight safety and a risk of collision for air resources, but that for the moment there have been no collisions between US aircraft and unidentified flying objects. Regarding health problems, no meeting has been confirmed that has directly had adverse effects related to the health of the observer or observers.

Defense Department intelligence officers appeared in Congress in May of last year to explain some of these phenomena. Scott Bray, deputy director of Navy intelligence, showed members of the House Intelligence subcommittee one of these videos, captured from the cockpit of a jet. Above the blue sky, next to the ship, an object that looked like a shiny metallic sphere was passing at great speed in an encounter that lasted just an instant.

Parallel to the military efforts and concerns, the US aerospace agency, NASA, has created an independent multidisciplinary task force of 16 people to study these phenomena in depth. A full report with its findings will be published in mid-2023. One drawback is that your analysis will only focus on information not classified as secret or confidential.

The report now made public by the Pentagon leaves a suggestive phrase in this regard: “Additional information is offered in the classified version of this report.”

