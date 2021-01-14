The number of travelers who used the urban transport by bus In the Region of Murcia, it fell by 59.1 percent in November, the largest decrease by communities, compared to the 43.6 percent growth of the national average, according to data published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) .

The number of passengers who used urban transport by bus in the Murcia Region stood at 797,000, which represents a 49.7 percent decrease in so far this year.

According to the INE passenger transport statistics, which reflects the impact of the pandemic on the use of different means of transport, the number of users of public transport fell by 45% in the annual rate in November, to 244.4 million of passengers.

At the national level, in the first eleven months of last year, the number of travelers has been reduced by almost half compared to the same period last year.

The number of travelers who chose travel by airplane to move around the interior of the country fell by 73.3% last November compared to the same month of the previous year, as reported this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In total, only 865,000 travelers used the plane for their trips in November, while travelers who used the bird They added 358,000 users, 80.4% less than in the same month of 2019.