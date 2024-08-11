FPC has appointed additional trains between Belgorod and Moscow

The Federal Passenger Company (FPC) has increased the number of trains between Belgorod and Moscow. This was reported in Telegram-carrier channel.

Additional trains from Belgorod to the capital will run daily from August 12 to 16. Departure is scheduled for 01:36, and arrival in Moscow is scheduled for 16:43.

In addition, FPC has scheduled Lastochka trains to depart from Moscow on August 11 and from Belgorod on August 12. “The train will be a 10-car train (instead of a 5-car train). The train will run daily in this configuration until August 30,” the company said.

They emphasized that ticket prices on this route will be fixed.

Earlier it was reported that Tavria trains to Crimea, passing through Kursk Oblast, were running as usual. Grand Service Express emphasized that the routes and schedule were not changing.