The number of foreign visitors reached 1.54 million in February 2022 and about 538 thousand in February 2021.

According to the data, the Russians, Bulgarians and Germans topped the list of foreign visitors to Turkey last February, during which the great earthquake hit the country.

The United Nations said this month that the damage caused by the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and neighboring Syria in February, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, would cost Turkey more than $100 billion in losses.

Data from the Central Bank of Turkey showed, on Thursday, that its net foreign exchange reserves increased by about $1.4 billion to $19.99 billion in the week ending March 17.

A $5 billion deposit from the Saudi Fund for Development entered the accounts of Turkey’s central bank last week, as Ankara and Riyadh work to re-establish ties.

Foreign exchange reserves have plunged in the past few years due to market interventions, as well as a currency crisis in December 2021. The lira lost about 30 percent of its value against the dollar last year and 44 percent in 2021.