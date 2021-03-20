The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are faced with the need to return the money spent by foreign fans on tickets to the competition. It is reported by Reuters…

We are talking about about 600 thousand tickets to the Games and 30 thousand to the Paralympics. Earlier it became known that the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics made the final decision to hold the competition without foreign fans.

For the first time, it became known about a possible ban on visiting the Games by foreign fans in early March. The measure is intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also in Japan, they fear that new strains of the virus will enter the islands.

The Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the pandemic situation. It is planned that the Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8.