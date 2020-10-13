From January to August this year, 107.2 thousand cases of money theft from the bank accounts of citizens were recorded in Russia, which is twice as much as last year.

The growth of such crimes occurred in 35 regions, they write “News”, referring to the data of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In addition, in the first eight months of this year, the number of cases of fraud committed using electronic means of payment has doubled (20.8 thousand crimes).

In turn, the Central Bank announced an increase in the activity of hacker groups this year. In terms of attacks on individuals, the number of fraudulent calls has quadrupled.

Scenarios related to the coronavirus pandemic have been added to the scammers’ tricks.

Fraudsters, as a rule, try to find out information about bank cards, claiming that the savings of a client of a financial institution are at risk. Plus, they can promise easy benefits under a variety of pretexts.

At the end of September in St. Petersburg, police stopped the activities of a group that was stealing money from bank accounts. Attackers called potential victims under the guise of bank security officers and found out their card details. Then the scammers used this information to buy electronic equipment in online stores.