Autopistas Urbanas SA, the concessionaire of tolls on the highways of the City of Buenos Aires, reported this Wednesday that the number of subscribers to the TelePase doubled in the last six months and that 85% of users already have this payment system to circulate.

According to the company, from August 2020 to the present, 1,060,362 new users were registered, bringing the total to 1,995,241. In the middle of last year, the mandatory use of TelePase was imposed to be able to circulate on the highways May 25, Perito Moreno, Illia and Dellepiane.

The use of this system, according to the official calculation, means that the user, by not having to stop and lower the window to pay, saves “more than one day a year of time” using this modality. In addition, it avoids the use of cash and contact with the toll booth in complex times of pandemic.

The TelePase can be paid with a credit card, but for those who do not have it, they can pay their tolls through Mercado Pago’s virtual wallet.

How to process the TelePase

For those who have not yet joined the TelePase system, they can do so for free from the web www.telepase.com and choose the mode of delivery of the self-adhesive device. Too You can do it by phone at 0800-122-7273 or in person at the toll points or at the Piedras 1260 office.

To register, the user must complete their personal data and those of the vehicle. Then you have to select the means of payment and the way you want to receive the device.

You can request the shipment to your home or pick it up at the points available on the network, or for free at the duly signposted conversion booths (yellow booths), which are found at the Buenos Aires tolls.

With the completion of these steps, the vehicle domain is automatically attached to the system and, in a few hours, it can be circulated by any TelePASE route on the City’s highways.

How does it work

Even without having the TelePASE device, three hours after joining, you can drive on the City’s highways and pay for that system. In the toll booths there are cameras that read the patent and the collection is made immediately, automatically.

If the user requested home delivery, once they receive it, they must activate it in www.telepase.com.ar/recibimitelepase and install the self-adhesive device on the windshield.

The actual passes of the vehicle are paid (if it is not used, nothing is paid). Registered TelePASE users receive discounts of 10% on AUSA highways and up to 30% on the motorway network.

If the user has the device disabled, invalid or has debts, he must contact [email protected] to regularize the situation and thus be able to reactivate his TelePASE.