In a recently published report, sony revealed that Playstation Plus Premium had 8 million subscribers as of March 2023, while PS Plus Extra it had 6.1 million. The highest levels of PS Plus now represent the 30% of total users, and sony recently confirmed that playstation plus it has 47.4 million subscribers across all three levels. This information was released during a business segment meeting, which also provided a wealth of interesting insights into the performance of the PlayStation.

sony confirmed that PSVR2 has sold 600,000 units since its launch, representing an 8% increase compared to sales of PSVR during the same period. He also mentioned that the version for pc of The Last of Us Part 1 has sold 368,000 copies, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has sold more than 1.5 million units. Other information in the report is related to the investment plans of sony for the division of PlayStation and key growth areas.

The new levels of PS Plus were released just a year ago, so it’s impressive that sony achieved such a high percentage of subscribers in this period. Although some titles have come out of PS Plus Extra and Premiumthe lineup seems to be steadily improving as sony add more first party games to PS Plus Extraas Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart who joined in May 2023. It will be interesting to see if the numbers go up or down in the future, as some players may return to the level Essential of PS Plus after testing Extra either Premium for a month.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: Of course, this is due to the changes that Sony has been implementing to its subscription service, the levels that it added and how each time it is an option that competes more directly with GamePass Xbox waters because in one of those they take away the only thing you have left as a differentiator.