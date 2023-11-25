Statistics from the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security for the month of October 2023 indicated that the number of subscribers increased to 122,570 subscribers, an increase of 31,309 subscribers, compared to 91,261 subscribers for the same period last year. The number of employers registered with the Authority also increased to 12. One thousand and 792 entities, an increase of 4,944 entities, compared to 7,848 entities for the same month last year.

Statistics also indicate that the number of retirees increased at the end of October 2023 to 19,822 retirees, compared to 18,888 retirees for the same period last year, and the number of eligible persons decreased to 8,320 eligible persons, compared to 8,489 eligible persons for the same period last year. The Authority’s insurance expenses for the month of October 2023 rose to 421 million and 93 thousand and 85 dirhams, an increase of 26 million and 839 thousand and 939 dirhams, compared to 394 million and 253 thousand and 146 dirhams, for the same period last year.

In addition, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pensions and Social Security Authority, Mubarak Rashid Al Mansouri, chaired, the day before yesterday, the seventh Council meeting for the year 2023, which discussed the agenda, where he approved the minutes of its previous meeting and the administration’s follow-up schedule for the decisions and recommendations emerging from its previous meetings, and also approved Decisions and recommendations taken by the Investment Committee of the Board.

The Council discussed the new Pensions and Social Security Law, issued pursuant to Federal Decree Law No. (57) of 2023, which aims to achieve the Authority’s financial sustainability and achieve its vision of creating a pioneering and distinguished pension system, in accordance with best retirement practices.

The Council directed the Authority’s management to clarify the most important aspects of the new law to partners, including employers and employees working for them, especially with regard to its application to new employees who join work starting October 31, 2023, while current subscribers retain their acquired rights under the current Pensions Law No. (7) of 1999. He also directed the administration to provide the best digital services to retirees from the Authority.

The Council also discussed and approved the Authority’s annual budget for the year 2024. It also reconstituted one of its subsidiary committees, which is the Supreme Committee for Human Resources and Rewards. It reviewed the developments of the digital transformation project, then moved on to discussing other topics on its agenda, and took appropriate decisions regarding them.