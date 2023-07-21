LAccording to the new Hessian student forecast, 735,400 students will attend general education schools, which is around 52,000 or 7.7 percent more than at present. The last time there were so many students in Hesse was in the early 1980s. The reasons for this are the increased number of births and the greater immigration from abroad. The State Statistical Office assumes that there will be 683,000 students in Hesse for the next school year. In the previous forecast from 2020, the statisticians had assumed slightly fewer school visitors.

According to this forecast, around a quarter of a million children will attend primary schools in Hesse in the next school year. This number will initially increase slightly by around 10,000, but will fall again by 2040 – even below the current number. According to the calculations, 57,300 children would be taught in Hesse in 2040, ten percent fewer in the first grade than in 2023/2024. The reason for this is the demographic development.

18 percent more high school students

On the other hand, the number of Realschule and Gymnasium students will increase significantly more. While 342,000 students in the 5th to 10th grades are expected for the next school year, there will be around 46,000 more students in these grades in 2040, an increase of more than 13 percent. In the upper school, the number of students will even increase by 18 percent, from the current 68,000 to 80,200. However, this means that more students than at present will leave in the next few years and look for a job. The statisticians are assuming that there will be a quarter more school leavers in 2040 than at present.

Also because of Corona, Hessen’s cities will grow less than expected, according to a population forecast. It shows how much Hesse is dependent on immigration.

The projection is based on the number of students in the official school statistics for 2022/23 and the population projection of the Hessian State Statistical Office with the base year 2021. This was only recently updated. Among other things, recent migration movements across federal state and state borders were taken into account, such as the immigration of war refugees from Ukraine.







The number of students in Hesse has fluctuated considerably in recent decades. In 1980 there were still almost 800,000 pupils, but as a result of the birth rate in 1990 there were only 600,000. After that, the numbers rose again to up to 700,000 due to the strong influx from East Germany, for example, and then fell again to 637,000 in 2020.