RANEPA: 555 streets with “Russian names” have been renamed in Kyiv since 2014

In Kyiv, 555 streets, the names of which are associated with the Russian and Soviet past, have been renamed since 2014. This is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to experts from the research laboratory “Linguistic Security and Psychology of Information Impact” of the Presidential Academy of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

It is noted that the majority of streets (321) were renamed between 2022 and 2024.