On Saturday, the death toll from tornadoes and violent storms that hit the United States rose to 18.
In particular, seven people were killed in the state of Tennessee in the south of the country, according to local authorities.
“Seven severe storm-related deaths have been recorded in McNairy County,” said Maggie Henan, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Disaster Management Agency.
And it was reported, in a previous toll, that 11 people had been killed in the states affected by the storms since Friday.
Devastating hurricanes also affected the state of Arkansas on Friday, where at least five people were killed, according to the governor of the rural southern state, Sarah Huckabee, at a press conference.
Residents of the state capital, Little Rock, woke up Saturday to scenes of overturned cars, huge trees, uprooted telephone poles and destroyed homes.
“We know that a lot of people have been displaced and are looking for shelter,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott told reporters.
Lara Farrar, a reporter for a local business newspaper, said by phone that she was “shocked” by the extent of the damage in Little Rock.
It added that “the roofs of some houses were completely destroyed,” and published pictures of destroyed homes, partially collapsed walls and trees on the ground.
“The neighborhood is completely destroyed,” she added, pointing to rubble extending about 500 meters.
As for Wayne, in the northeastern part of the state, it has become “almost divided by the damage from east to west,” Mayor Jennifer Hobbs told CNN.
Sarah Huckabee revealed, on Saturday, that she discussed the situation with US President Joe Biden, the day after she declared a state of emergency and deployed about 100 National Guard members.
#number #storm #deaths #United #States #rising
Leave a Reply