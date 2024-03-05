The number of spectators at the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris on July 26 will be reduced by almost half for safety reasons. This was stated by the country's Minister of Internal Affairs Gerald Darmanin, his words are quoted by the newspaper Liberation on Tuesday, March 5th.

The number of people who will be able to attend the opening ceremony has decreased from the initially announced 600 thousand to 326 thousand people.

Problems with the distribution of spectators are associated with the unusual format of the ceremony – it will take place outside the stadium. Spectators will be located on the embankments. About 104 thousand people are planned to be accommodated on the hill. Access to these places will be free, but it will only be available through trusted persons related to the organization of the ceremony. Another 222 thousand people will watch the ceremony from the lower embankments; tickets for these places can be purchased for up to €2.7 thousand.

In addition, according to city administration estimates, about 200 thousand people will be able to see the opening of the Olympic Games right from their homes, and they will not even have to buy a ticket: their houses are built overlooking the Seine.

It is also noted that 180 ships will take part in the parade on the Seine, from which a light show will be broadcast. 94 of these ships will carry 10.5 thousand athletes who will take part in the Olympic Games.

According to the publication Orange Actualities, such measures are due to safety. In addition, within a radius of 150 km from Paris on the day of the ceremony, airspace will be closed from 19:00 local time to midnight. It is planned to mobilize 45 thousand police officers to ensure law and order.

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11 this year.

Earlier, on February 8, it became known that fragments of the Eiffel Tower would be inlaid into the medals of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. The medals will have a hexagonal core, symbolizing the outline of mainland France. The metal for it was taken from the remains of the original tower structure, which were preserved after being replaced with modern materials.

On December 8 last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris under strict conditions – the same as during their selection. Athletes will be prohibited from competing in team disciplines, actively supporting the special operation to protect Donbass, entering into contracts with the armed forces and national security agencies, and also demonstrating any national symbols. Similar requirements apply to support staff.