The number of Android smartphones has surpassed three billion. This is reported by The Verge.

Reporters refer to the statement of Google Vice President for Product Samir Samat (Sameer Samat), which he made during the Google I / O 2021 conference. It is noted that at the conference in 2019, Google said that their operating system is installed at 2.5 billions of devices around the world. In 2017, representatives of the corporation named the number of two billion devices.

The data was obtained from the Google Play online store, which is the source of applications for Android smartphones. Experts noted that in the world there are a huge number of devices based on Android, but not connected to Google Play. These may include smartphones from some Chinese brands. In this regard, we can assume that the number of gadgets on Android significantly exceeds the figure of three billion pieces.

Many experts believe that Huawei’s HarmonyOS is more a copy of Android. In February, experts compared the source code of the Android SDK and HarmonyOS 2.0 and saw no major differences.

At the beginning of the year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company had over 1.5 billion gadgets receiving updates. The approximate number of iPhones was also named – more than a billion units.