The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office announced that the death toll from the shooting that occurred in California late Saturday night has increased.
Police said that 10 people were killed in a shooting inside a hall in the city of “Monterey Park”.
The department added, early Sunday morning, that the suspected gunman had fled the scene and that the police were still trying to find him.
She indicated that no information was available yet about the motive behind the attack.
Ten injured were taken to hospitals in the area, one of whom is in critical condition.
US media reported that the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. local time (0600 GMT Sunday) near a location to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, about 11 km from downtown Los Angeles.
