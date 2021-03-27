The head of the Suez Canal Administration, Osama Rabia, named the number of ships queuing up to pass through the canal. The movement was complicated by a collapse due to a gigantic container ship that had run aground. It is reported by TASS…

According to Rabia, 321 vessels are currently awaiting passage through the channel. The head of the department did not specify the period during which the issue of traffic through the canal will be resolved.

The incident in the Suez Canal, which is considered the most important trade route, through which, among other things, cargoes with oil and gas are transported, occurred on March 24, 2021. The container ship Ever Given deviated from the course due to the rising wind, blocking traffic. According to Bloomberg, the damage to the global economy amounted to $ 9.6 billion per day.