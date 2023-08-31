In Primorye, 42 settlements are cut off from communication due to heavy rain

The number of settlements cut off from road traffic in the Primorsky Territory has grown to 42. About this RIA News told the press service of the Ministry of Civil Defense and Emergencies of the region.

The day before it was reported about 29 settlements affected by heavy rains.

How reported in the Primorsky hydrometeorological center, in Vladivostok, on August 30, 176 millimeters of precipitation fell. It is noted that the rains on most of the rivers of the region caused a new wave of rain floods. Hydrologists warned that the water content of the rivers mostly exceeds the norm by 3.0-4.4 times, on the rivers of the southern and western regions – up to 8 times. The bridge collapsed due to the flood near Vladivostok.