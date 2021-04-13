Experts in the field of residential real estate have determined the number of real estate services in Russia, which are in the shadow zone. This situation increases the risk of object fraud. It is reported by TASS with reference to the deputy head of the executive committee of the All-Russian Popular Front (ONF) Arseny Belenky.

Belenky noted that a total of about 500 thousand people provide real estate services in the country. Almost 70 percent of services are located in the shadow zone – “gray” and “black”, which means that realtors are not registered, are not employed and do not pay taxes.

According to the ONF functionary, it is in the shadow zone that almost all real estate crimes are committed. As a way to “whitewash” the sphere, Belenky suggested registering realtors as self-employed. With this status, specialists would be able to work and pay taxes.

In February 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with the heads of the Duma factions, promised to deal with scammers in the real estate market, in particular, with black realtors. The head of state stressed the need to carefully consider the issue and noted that he would instruct experts in the government.

