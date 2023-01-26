The political apparatus of the Community will have a maximum of 77 people, when now there are 72 with several general directorates not covered
The Official Gazette of the Region (BORM) published yesterday the decrees that establish the governing bodies in the 10 ministries that make up the regional government after the latest remodeling carried out by the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras.
The aforementioned resolutions detail the number of directorates general i
#number #senior #positions #remains #stable #increase #councils
Leave a Reply