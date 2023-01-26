Family photo of the new Government of the Region, after taking office on January 17. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

The Official Gazette of the Region (BORM) published yesterday the decrees that establish the governing bodies in the 10 ministries that make up the regional government after the latest remodeling carried out by the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras.

The aforementioned resolutions detail the number of directorates general i