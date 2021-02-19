The number of self-employed people in Moscow has grown 2.4 times compared to 2020. As of February 1, there were 504.6 thousand of them. This is stated in a message published on February 19 on the official website Mayor of Moscow.

According to the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations Vladimir Efimov, in January of this year the number of self-employed increased by 25 thousand people.

“In January 2021, the Moscow budget received 336 million rubles in professional income tax, which is 2.6 times more than in January 2019,” he said.

In turn, the Minister of the Moscow Government, Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Development Kirill Prutov said that along with the constant increase in the number of self-employed in Moscow, their incomes are also growing.

“The average size of a check as of February 1 was 1943 rubles, an increase of 34% compared to the same figures for the previous year,” he said.

On February 17, Izvestia reported that over the past year the number of self-employed Russians in the field of content sales has grown nine times, and that of beauty services – eight times. The number of self-employed people providing consulting services (for example, psychological counseling) increased sevenfold, and those involved in cleaning and minor repairs – sixfold.