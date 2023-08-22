One of the hottest shows of the year was “The Last of Us” in HBO. Directed by the writer and creator of “Chernobyl“, Craig Mazin, and game creator Neil Druckmann, the series adapted an incredibly popular video game and brought it to the screen with enthusiasm from people around the world, including Steven Spielberg, who congratulated Mazin via personal email. .

Mazin recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about upcoming seasons, casting news and some of the biggest questions on the show. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite answers.

Spoiler warning for “The Last of Us” below.

The first season of “The Last of Us” generated so much anticipation before its debut that I can imagine there was immense pressure on Mazin and Druckmann to live up to expectations.

Well, the show debuted with impressive numbers and continued to gain momentum. By the time they got to the third episode, one that felt like a movie with Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett playing a couple trying to survive, the internet was on fire. That episode increased the pressure even more. Now people were saying that the third episode was the best of all time, and it stayed that way throughout the entire season.

So how do you keep writing in fear that you’ve peaked?

mazin said:

“I try not to compete with myself because you can go down pretty silly paths where things become synthetic and not written from a place of honesty. I’m trying to be zen about it. Some episode has to be the best episode, and it’s highly unlikely to be the last, wherever it’s a straight line [de calidad] what comes up”.

One thing that struck me about the series is that it’s not afraid to ask big, hard questions, like: Is one life worth it compared to millions of other lives?

We call that problem “The Trolley Problem” or “The Trolley Question”. It emerges at the end of the first season, when Joel saves Ellie from death, even though the doctors plead that her blood could save humanity. Is it a selfish act? Heroic? It was one of those ideas that divided fans and what made the game so great.

Mazin discussed this issue, saying:

“It certainly is selfish. But the question is, “Is it wrong?” It is the question that we are forced to ask ourselves and I am not sure that we can easily answer it. Because any parent, if someone comes along and says, “I’m going to push a button, either your child dies or another child dies,” I don’t know of any parent who would say, “My child.”

And when this issue becomes more nuanced, Mazin expanded on this idea. He said:

“You push the button and either your child dies or two other children die, then this starts to get awkward. And underneath that is an exploration of love and what love does to us. It defines our humanity, but it also separates us from an algorithm. The Tram Problem is a problem because it is a problem [donde una persona tiene la opción de desviar un tranvía fuera de control que matará a cinco personas hacia una vía diferente donde matará a una persona]. This act that Joel commits is a faulty act. From an objective point of view, let’s call it “technically immoral”. However, this is where the simple exploration of morality begins to fall apart: If there is something that we say is immoral and yet no one is capable of not doing it, what is the point of defining it as immoral? So I have tremendous sympathy for Joel’s decision. I also have tremendous dislike for Joel’s decision. And that’s what resonates and that’s why we’re doing more.”The Last of Us“.”

How many seasons will it have?The Last of Us“? So how long can a show like this last? How many seasons can they do?

The game currently has a sequel, so that may help keep it going.

Mazin theorized:

“You never know. It could be three or five. But four seems like a good number. Some seasons, because of the story we’re telling, will need fewer episodes and some will need more. The best news is that the public wants more. We won’t give in to a desire for more simply to make you happier when you hear how many episodes are announced. And if you don’t like how many episodes there are in a season because you want more, well, that’s fine. But when all is said and done, I think the wisdom of how we organized it will hopefully become clear.”

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Editor’s note: Personally, I am concerned about what they will do when the history of video games ends and there are no new iterations of it that dictate a line to follow, but if they deliver more chapters that delve into characters we knew superficially like Bill and Frank on PlayStation, that’s fine… except Abby, we don’t want to know anything about that bastard!