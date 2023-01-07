The number of startups of scientific and technological base in the State of São Paulo registered expressive growth in the last three years, with a sharp increase from 2017 to 2019. From 2011 to 2013, 13 were founded startups with this profile. From 2014 to 2016 the number of new deep techs paulistas jumped to 64 and reached 87 springs from 2017 to 2019.

The numbers were obtained through a mapping done by the Sebrae for Startups in partnership with Wylinka.

“The idea was to carry out a broader mapping of scientific startups in the State of São Paulo in order to understand the potential for growth and impact, in addition to identifying where they are located, which sectors they operate in, if they already have a market and have received investment. , among other issuessays Maria Augusta Miglino, innovation consultant at Sebrae for Startups.

The survey identified 388 science and technology-based startups operating in the State of São Paulo. Most of them develop technologies in the areas of biotechnology, big dataartificial intelligence and machine learning and the market segments most served are health and well-being and agribusiness.

Most of deep techs paulistas is located in the center and east of the State of São Paulo, due to its proximity to the main development axes of the State, large universities, research institutes and technology parks and well-structured innovation environments, pointed out the mapping.

The city of São Paulo is the main hub of the State, home to around 40% of the startups scientific. Also highlighted are the cities of Campinas (10%), São Carlos (8.2%), Ribeirão Preto (7.8%) and São José dos Campos (4.6%).

About 90% of startups are owners of a new technological solution, with 62% focusing on applying the solution in an already consolidated market and 29% showing greater potential for innovation, applying the solution in markets not yet explored.

The majority started the technological development from 1 to 5 years ago and approximately 50% consider that their solution is already ready for the market.

“Scientific startups work with complex technologies, often with a longer maturation period than digital startups. These are projects that take years on the laboratory bench and are based on knowledge that has been built and validated”explains Miglino.

Approximately 50% of them received investments of more than R$ 1 million. Of these, the majority (about 70%) are micro and small companies, with revenues of up to R$ 4.8 million.

In addition to own resources, almost 70% of deep techs São Paulo relied on investments from public foundations promotion programs, such as the pipe (Innovative Research Program for Small Companies), from FAPESP, to make its projects viable, points out the mapping.

“The study shows that the resources obtained through funding notices, such as those launched by Fapesp and Finep [Financiadora de Estudos e Projetos]are essential in the initial moment of these companies so that they can take the first steps and start developing their solutions”says Débora Prado, senior project analyst at Wylinka.

MOST PROMISING DEEP TECHS

The mapping was carried out on the occasion of an award instituted by the Sebrae for Startups and Wylinka in order to identify the 100 startups scientific and technological activities with the greatest potential for 2023.

Through a public call, indication via regional offices of Sebrae-SP, the innovation ecosystem and the active mapping carried out by Wylinka and the PGT-USP Nucleus (Policy and Technological Management of the University of São Paulo), initially , 531 startups with potential participation in the award.

A first filter eliminated companies with no scientific and technological base and those from outside the State, reaching 388. In the second phase, 277 provided additional data for a more in-depth evaluation. Each of them was evaluated by two technical evaluators and two business evaluators, resulting in a total of 908 opinions.

At startups with the highest average scores of the evaluators were awarded the award, the result of which was announced on December 8th.

Most of the 103 startups awarded was constituted from 2017 to 2019 and 71 of them were supported by PIPE-FAPESP.

“The award is a way to give visibility to investors and potential partners for deep techs existing in the State of São Paulo, which are gaining worldwide, growing and showing their relevance more and more”evaluated Miglino.

The mapping and list of companies contemplated by the award can be accessed through the link Startups of the Future Award Ebook (wylinka.org.br).

*With information from FAPESP Agency