Shot: three saboteurs were eliminated in battles with Russian border guards near Terebrino

The number of saboteurs eliminated during the battle with Russian border guards in the area of ​​the village of Terebreno, Belgorod Region, has been revealed. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, three saboteurs were eliminated, and the rest managed to escape. There are no losses on the Russian side. American M4 rifles, several RPGs and sets of C4 explosives were found in the liquidated military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On December 17, the governor of the Belgorod region reported that a shooting battle was taking place near the village of Terebreno. He emphasized that all relevant departments are keeping the situation under control.

After the saboteurs were driven out, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at Terebreno. Three residential buildings and a power line were damaged.