About 160 Russians contacted the Russian Embassy in Israel to leave the country

About 160 Russian citizens contacted the embassy in Israel with the goal of leaving the country. The number of Russians wishing to leave Israel right now was revealed by the Russian Ambassador in Tel Aviv Anatoly Viktorov, his words are quoted RIA News.

“The statistics are moving, so far about 160 requests have been recorded in which people definitely say that they want to leave,” the diplomat added. “These are mostly people from the southern regions of Israel, half of them are definitely from there.”

Moreover, according to the head of the diplomatic mission, approximately 200 people said they were ready to leave the country if there were flights. “But no urgent need was identified,” he explained.

On October 10, the press secretary of the Russian diplomatic mission in Palestine, Aliya Zaripova, said that at present there is no confirmed information that there are Russian citizens among the Hamas hostages.