Remote work was liked by 88 percent of Russians. It is reported by TASS citing a study by Raiffeisenbank.

The respondents said that the positive aspects of teleworking were the savings in travel time and a significant reduction in costs. In addition, respondents noted that they began to spend more time with their families, and were also able to find time for hobbies. Another important factor, they said, is the ability to work at the current place from another city or country.

Opponents of working from home (12 percent of the respondents) admitted that they could not fall in love with the “remote” or were completely disappointed in it. Minuses, they called lack of physical activity or communication, overwork and household chores.

On April 6, it became known that the majority of workers (64.3 percent) of large companies around the world are ready to refuse a salary increase of 30 thousand dollars if they are allowed to stay at a distance. The remaining 35.7 percent preferred to make more money, even if they had to go to the office.

In Russia, every tenth employee will remain to work remotely in the long term, a massive transition was predicted earlier in the Ministry of Labor. The department indicated that it is about 5.5 million employees.