“Vyberu.ru”: 27% of Russians can not cope with the payment of loans

Almost a third of borrowers in Russia are unable to pay their debts. This is stated in the study of the financial marketplace Vyberu.ru (a copy is at the disposal of Lenta.ru).

In total, more than half of the respondents (52 percent) of Russians have obligations to financial institutions. Of these, 44 percent of respondents repay more than one loan, and 27 percent experience difficulties with paying debts, analysts of the service calculated.

According to the executive director of Vyberu.ru Yaroslav Bajurak, borrowers with one loan usually cope with their obligations without any problems. But if a person accumulates several loans, he may have difficulties with payments. The problems are exacerbated if the client takes out a loan to close the previous one.

To compile statistics, experts interviewed seven thousand users of the service aged 18 to 65 years.

In April 2023, the Bank of Russia proposed a mechanism to solve the problems of loan debtors. The regulator introduced an initiative to simplify the complex restructuring of debts in different banks. After the borrower’s application, the organizations will be able to either independently agree on cooperation, or one of them will take on the task of debt restructuring.

The proposed mechanism can significantly improve the situation, Bajurak noted. Financial institutions are often unaware of a client’s debts to other banks, and a comprehensive restructuring program encourages debtors to declare accumulated debts before they become bankrupt.

The fact that it has become more difficult for Russians to get out of the debt hole was previously discussed at the National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (NAPCA). At the end of 2022, it took them two years or more to repay all loans and borrowings. The indicator set a record for five years – in 2021, the term for getting out of the debt hole was five months less.