The number of Russians infected with coronavirus has exceeded four million: over the last 24 hours, COVID-19 was confirmed in 14,494 people. This is reported by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Wednesday 10 February.

4,012,710 cases of coronavirus infection identified in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic as of February 10

Most cases per day – 1441 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (1169 cases) and the Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod regions (650 and 456 cases, respectively) also became the leaders in the increase in incidence. The lowest rates of daily growth were recorded in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (one and two cases, respectively).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,516,461 infected people have recovered in the country. 78,134 people died, including 536 in the last 24 hours.