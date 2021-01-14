In 2020, more than 119 thousand Russian citizens and individual entrepreneurs were declared bankrupt. Reported by Interfax with reference to the data of the unified federal register “Fedresurs”.

According to the Unified Federal Register of Bankruptcy Information, in 2020, the number of those who passed the procedure increased by 72.6 percent compared to 2019.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilya Torosov explained that the increase in the number of personal bankruptcies is associated with increased awareness of the population about this procedure. He noted that the release of citizens from debt is primarily of social importance and provides those who are in a difficult financial situation the opportunity to “restart”.

Earlier, a third of Russians (33 percent) said they were ready not to return the loan to the bank, while condemning the failure to return the loan to a friend or relative. According to the analytical center NAFI, more than half of Russians consider it necessary to fulfill their debt obligations. Most of the respondents do not judge people who could not repay the loan and went bankrupt.