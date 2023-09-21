Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan: six Russian peacekeepers died in Karabakh

During Azerbaijan’s military operation in Karabakh, six Russian peacekeepers were killed. This number is announced by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, reports RIA News.

Earlier it became known that the first suspects in the shelling of the Russian military were detained.

Also, the commander of the corps of the Armed Forces (AF) of Azerbaijan, whose subordinates are suspected of killing peacekeepers, was removed from his duties.

On September 20, it became known about the death of Russian peacekeepers who came under fire during Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. It was reported that the attack on them took place in the area of ​​​​the village of Dzhanyatag.