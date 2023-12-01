Moscow Region: the number of RF Armed Forces has been increased to 1 million 320 thousand military personnel

The maximum strength of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) has been increased by 170 thousand – to 1 million 320 thousand military personnel. This was reported on Friday, December 1, by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“In accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of November 29, 2023, the maximum strength of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was increased by 170 thousand military personnel to 1 million 320 thousand military personnel,” the department said in an official statement.