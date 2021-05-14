More than two thousand rockets were fired by Palestinian groups from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory. Israel Defense Forces press release publishes RIA News…

The military said that about a thousand missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. About 350 more rockets fell in the Gaza Strip itself, before reaching the territory of the Jewish state.

Earlier it became known that the Israeli armed forces launched the largest attack on the territory of the Palestinian enclave: 150 aircraft hit targets in the Gaza Strip for 40 minutes, ground units also took part in the operation, but did not enter Palestinian territory.

Since May 10, the Israeli army and Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip have not stopped exchanging missile strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the operation will last as long as necessary.