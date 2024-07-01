High mortality figures on Spanish roads in June. The report published this Monday by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) shows that 108 people lost their lives in the 96 fatal accidents recorded during the month, which represents an increase of 16 deaths (17%) compared to the same month in 2023. Motorcyclists, despite representing only 3% of the vehicle fleet, are more than 30% of the total number of deaths, with 33 deaths. In the first half of the year, a total of 540 people have died in traffic accidents. This is 37 more than in the same period in 2023 (i.e. 7% more).

Traffic has noted a 5.1% increase in mobility compared to June of the previous year: 39.8 million long-distance movements have been recorded in the last 30 days.

Road exit accidents are at the top of the list, with 58 fatalities, 23 more than in the same month of 2023. Side and head-on collisions have decreased, with eight in this past month compared to 22 in June 2023, and head-on collisions have increased (22, compared to 15 in the same month last year). The latter usually occur on conventional roads with a single lane in each direction of traffic and during overtaking. By type of road, 41 fatalities occurred on motorways and dual carriageways, while the remaining 67 were recorded on other intercity roads, according to the DGT report.

Catalonia, with 19 fatalities (nine more than in June 2023), Andalusia (17) and Castilla-León (14) are the communities with the highest mortality on the roads this past June. Ceuta, Melilla, La Rioja and Cantabria have had no fatal accidents in the last 30 days.

Passenger cars are the vehicles linked to the most deaths (with 53 fatalities), followed by motorcycles (33), pedestrians and bicycles (each with 5). Regarding the use of safety systems, the DGT has highlighted that five of the dead were not using the corresponding safety system at the time of the accident. All of them were travelling in passenger cars and were therefore not wearing seat belts. On the other hand, there have been no fatalities in buses or in personal mobility vehicles (PMV, scooters) on interurban roads, according to the DGT.

Traffic forecasts 94 million journeys during the summer. This represents 0.4% more than last year, especially for people who travel through the Peninsula to reach Morocco – known as the Strait crossing – and to travel to Portugal. Specifically, the forecasts are for 45.7 million journeys in July and 48.3 in August. During the previous summer, 238 deaths were recorded (3.8 on average per day) and 454 serious injuries.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_