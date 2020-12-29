The number of right-wing extremists who the police trust to conduct terrorist acts continues to grow. At the moment, around 70 people are classified as “dangerous”, said the Federal Criminal Police Office when asked by the Tagesspiegel. In February there were 53, in April 2018 only 26. The police have also noticed an increase in potential supporters of right-wing threats, they are referred to as “relevant people”. The BKA now speaks of around 155 right-wing extremists, 30 more than in February.

The number of cases of Islamist terrorism is falling

However, the police still register most of the threats in the Islamist spectrum, even if the numbers are falling. The BKA reports 620 Salafist threats, in February there were 670. However, the attack carried out by one threat in Dresden shows that the risk of terrorism remains high.

On October 4, an Islamist Syrian stabbed a gay tourist and seriously injured his partner. The number of cases involving Islamist terror suspects is also falling at the federal prosecutor’s office. This year around 350 proceedings were initiated, the authority told the Tagesspiegel. In 2019 it was around 400.

The police currently classify around 25 people as threats among foreign extremists beyond Islamism. They are mainly members of the Kurdish terrorist organization PKK and Turkish left-wing extremists. In the case of German left-wing extremists, the police are currently only identifying five threats.