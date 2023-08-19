Rospotrebznadzor: the number of Vladimir residents poisoned by shawarma rose to 76

The number of residents of Vladimir, poisoned by shawarma, has risen sharply to 76, including 19 children. This was announced by the regional Rospotrebznadzor at the official website.

According to the sanitary service, since the evening of August 18, 20 more people, including six children, have turned to hospitals. The youngest victims are under six years old, the oldest – 59. A total of 34 people were hospitalized, the rest are on outpatient treatment. Previously, salmonella was found in the analyzes of patients.

Rospotrebnadzor found that the victims took shawarma in catering establishments in Vladimir from 15 to 17 August. As it turned out, 32 people were poisoned in a cafe on Chakovsky Street, 22 on Traktornaya Street, 16 on Verkhnyaya Dubrova Street, five on Stroiteley Avenue, and another teenager was poisoned on Oktyabrsky Avenue.

After inspections at several enterprises, violations of sanitary standards were revealed. These establishments have been temporarily banned from operating.

On August 17, it was reported that 17 people were poisoned in Vladimir after eating shawarma, and an inspection was launched against three fast food establishments. The next day, the number of victims rose to 56 people.

Earlier in the Irkutsk region, the court closed a cafe where more than a hundred people were poisoned by shawarma. The checks revealed that the employees of the establishment did not comply with hygiene rules, the cooking conditions were violated, and salmonella was found in the ingredients.