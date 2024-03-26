After the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, the number of Russians turning to psychological services increased significantly. People need help coping with feelings of fear, anxiety, panic, shame and guilt that they survived when others did not.

Izvestia was informed about an increased number of requests for psychological support in the services Zigmund.Online, Alter, YouTalk and Chronos. Some companies noted that people complained about problems not only because of the terrorist attack, but also against the background of the events in Belgorod.

Help for victims and simply suspicious people is now also provided by psychologists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, FMBA, various universities and a number of other institutions.

Psychologist Natalya Naumova, in a conversation with Izvestia, recommended that those experiencing anxiety pay more attention to their condition, spend time with family and friends, do what they love and exercise. She also noted that it is important not to be afraid to talk about your condition and ask for qualified help.

