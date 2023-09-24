Government of Armenia: 1,050 people entered the country from Nagorno-Karabakh

1,050 refugees entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, this number called in the government of the country.

Data recorded as of 22:00 (21:00 Moscow time). Information on the registration of 770 people has already been summarized, and the needs of 280 citizens are still being identified.

The Armenian government noted that 410 internally displaced persons expressed their desire to move to their designated places of residence, and 360 refugees received a place of residence offered by the authorities.

Earlier, the leadership of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic stated that 120 thousand ethnic Armenians are ready to leave the region, not wanting to live as part of Azerbaijan and fearing ethnic cleansing.

On September 24, it became known that the first group of refugees evacuated from the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic had already arrived in Armenia.